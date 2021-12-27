Houlihan Lokey Inc (HLI): Price Up $0.4 (0.39)% Over Past Day, Up $0.4 (0.39)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for HLI

At the moment, HLI (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.4 (0.39%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

HLI ranks 42nd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Trading stocks.

HLI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, HLI’s price is up $0.4 (0.39%) from the day prior. HLI has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 day moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows HLI’s price action over the past 90 days.

< HLI: Daily RSI Analysis For HLI, its RSI is now at 100.

HLI and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

