Hovnanian Enterprises Inc (HOV): Price Now Near $109.38; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for HOV

Currently, HOV (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-3.25 (-2.89%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that HOV has seen 3 straight down hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Construction stocks, HOV ranks 44th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

HOV’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, HOV’s price is down $-3.06 (-2.72%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as HOV has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. Of note is that the 200 day changed directions on HOV; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Hovnanian Enterprises Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< HOV: Daily RSI Analysis HOV’s RSI now stands at 0.

Note: HOV and RSI appear to be diverging in terms of their respective trends, with HOV declining at a slower rate than RSI.

