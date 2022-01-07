Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Howden Joinery Group Plc is involved in the manufacture, sale and distribution of kitchens and joinery products. It offers kitchen cabinets and frontals, doors and worktops and breakfast bars; appliances. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany. Howden Joinery Group Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of Howden Joinery Group stock opened at $48.93 on Wednesday. Howden Joinery Group has a 1-year low of $48.93 and a 1-year high of $50.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc is engaged in the sale of kitchens and joinery products to local builders and trade professionals. It also involves in the manufacture, sourcing and distribution of these products. The company was founded by Matthew Ingle in October 1995 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

