Hp Inc (HPQ): Price Now Near $31.76; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for HPQ

At the time of this writing, HPQ (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.11 (-0.35%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

HPQ’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, HPQ’s price is up $0.2 (0.63%) from the day prior. HPQ has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Hp Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

