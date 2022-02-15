Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 1,308 Shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 9.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in National Bank were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in National Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in National Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in National Bank by 48.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in National Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in National Bank by 16.1% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBHC stock opened at $45.87 on Tuesday. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $34.11 and a 12 month high of $48.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.21.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. National Bank had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

In other National Bank news, EVP Brendan W. Zahl sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $77,197.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National Bank Profile

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

