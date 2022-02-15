Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,167 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,784 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TREX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Trex by 28.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Trex by 5.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 132,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,543,000 after buying an additional 6,511 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Trex by 6.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 142,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,558,000 after buying an additional 8,609 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,383,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,021,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Trex in the third quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $87.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.13. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.76 and a 1-year high of $140.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 44.46 and a beta of 1.37.

TREX has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Trex in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their price target on Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.58.

In related news, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $640,276.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

