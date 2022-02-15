Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,695 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,940,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,168,000 after buying an additional 431,344 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,648,668 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,998,000 after buying an additional 1,070,234 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 235,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,058,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 124,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.33% of the company’s stock.

CPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.70.

Shares of NYSE CPG opened at $6.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.53. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $6.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.82.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

