Hsbc Holdings PLC Makes New $608,000 Investment in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three in the second quarter valued at approximately $340,000.

NASDAQ KIII opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $9.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.71.

Kismet Acquisition Three Profile

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

