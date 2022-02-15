Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases Shares of 19,069 Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOV. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Movado Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Movado Group by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Movado Group by 120,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Movado Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Movado Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 64.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Behzad Soltani sold 7,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $322,065.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Vivian Delia sold 15,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $679,889.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,040 shares of company stock worth $4,354,986. 28.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MOV stock opened at $38.48 on Tuesday. Movado Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.48 and a 1-year high of $48.66. The firm has a market cap of $881.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.35 and its 200-day moving average is $36.51.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.35. Movado Group had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $217.75 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Movado Group, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Movado Group Profile

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

