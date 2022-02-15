Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 11,919 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,216 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,919 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FULT. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 32.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 21.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial stock opened at $18.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.55. Fulton Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 27.63% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

In other news, EVP David M. Campbell acquired 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

