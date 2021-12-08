Hub Group Inc (HUBG): Price Now Near $82.66; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for HUBG

Currently, HUBG (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.26 (-0.31%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 200 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

HUBG ranks 85th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Transportation stocks.

HUBG’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, HUBG’s price is down $-0.26 (-0.31%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as HUBG has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows HUBG’s price action over the past 90 days.

For HUBG, its RSI is now at 93.3333.

HUBG and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For HUBG News Traders

Investors and traders in HUBG may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Home improvement company to sign huge industrial lease in Goodyear, sources say