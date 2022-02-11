Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.90-$6.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.9-$5.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.85 billion.Hub Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.900-$6.300 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hub Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Hub Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their target price on Hub Group from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price target on Hub Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hub Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.08.

Shares of HUBG stock opened at $78.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.36. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $54.14 and a 52 week high of $87.21. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 1.01.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hub Group will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Hub Group by 25.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Hub Group during the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hub Group by 45.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,190,000 after purchasing an additional 123,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

