Hubbell Inc (HUBB): Price Now Near $187.44; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for HUBB

At the moment, HUBB (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.1 (-0.05%) from the hour prior. HUBB has seen its price go down 8 out of the past 10 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

HUBB ranks 132nd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Electronic Equipment stocks.

HUBB’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, HUBB’s price is down $-1.58 (-0.84%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that HUBB has seen 3 straight down days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. Of note is that the 20 day changed directions on HUBB; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows HUBB’s price action over the past 90 days.

