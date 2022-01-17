Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Holdings Trimmed by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Hubbell worth $5,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

HUBB stock opened at $200.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $149.07 and a 1 year high of $212.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.92.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 63.44%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

