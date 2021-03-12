Hubspot Inc (HUBS): Price Down $-12.25 (-2.56)% Over Past Day, Down $-5.11 (-1.08)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for HUBS

Currently, HUBS (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-5.11 (-1.08%) from the hour prior. HUBS has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

HUBS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, HUBS’s price is down $-12.25 (-2.56%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows HUBS’s price action over the past 90 days.

For HUBS News Traders

Investors and traders in HUBS may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Mizuho names picks to benefit from rebound in small-business confidence

A bounceback seen in new data on small-business optimism was the first uptick after three straight monthly declines, and Mizuho notes that could be due to ongoing COVID-19 vaccinations (and the modestly improving regional reopenings of business happening alongside). While the index reading of 95.8 is below its historical average…

