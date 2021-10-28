Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM): Price Up $0.02 (0.29)% Over Past Day, Up $0.02 (0.29)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for HBM

At the moment, HBM (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.02 (0.29%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that HBM has seen 3 straight up hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Non-Metallic and Industrial Metal Mining stocks, HBM ranks 25th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

HBM’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, HBM’s price is up $0.02 (0.29%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. Of note is that the 200 day changed directions on HBM; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Hudbay Minerals Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< HBM: Daily RSI Analysis For HBM, its RSI is now at 5.

HBM and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For HBM News Traders

Investors and traders in HBM may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

HudBay Minerals (HBM) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release

HudBay Minerals (HBM) doesn’t possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

