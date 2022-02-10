Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $5,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LAD. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after buying an additional 201,780 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 164.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,322,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 57.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 528.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,690,000 after purchasing an additional 14,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 383.9% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LAD opened at $316.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.03 and a 12 month high of $417.98. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.72.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $1.40. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 26.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 38.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total transaction of $74,933.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LAD. Zacks Investment Research raised Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $403.71.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

