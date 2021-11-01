Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP): Price Now Near $25.88; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for HPP

Currently, HPP (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.08 (0.31%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that HPP has seen 2 straight up hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

HPP ranks 26th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Real Estate stocks.

HPP’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, HPP’s price is up $0.15 (0.58%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows HPP’s price action over the past 90 days.

< HPP: Daily RSI Analysis HPP’s RSI now stands at 28.8462.

HPP and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

