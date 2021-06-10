Hunt J B Transport Services Inc (JBHT): Price Now Near $164.05; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for JBHT

At the moment, JBHT (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.16 (-0.09%) from the hour prior. JBHT has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Transportation stocks, JBHT ranks 101st in regards to today’s price percentage change.

JBHT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, JBHT’s price is down $-1.5 (-0.91%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Hunt J B Transport Services Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.