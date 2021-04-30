Hunt J B Transport Services Inc (JBHT): Price Now Near $170.3; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for JBHT

Currently, JBHT (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-1.63 (-0.95%) from the hour prior. JBHT has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

JBHT ranks 104th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Transportation stocks.

JBHT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, JBHT’s price is down $-1.69 (-0.98%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows JBHT’s price action over the past 90 days.

For JBHT News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on JBHT may find value in this recent story:

Werner’s (WERN) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, Increase 70% Y/Y

Low operating expenses and logistics revenue growth drive Werner’s (WERN) March-end financials.

