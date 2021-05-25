Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII): Price Now Near $213.68; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for HII

At the moment, HII (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-1.32 (-0.61%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that HII has seen 2 straight down hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 and 50 hour moving averages have been crossed, so that price is now turning below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

HII ranks 10th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Shipbuilding Railroad Equipment stocks.

HII’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, HII’s price is down $-2.27 (-1.05%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 20 day moving average has been crossed, with price now being below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows HII’s price action over the past 90 days.