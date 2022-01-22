Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Stock Position Cut by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 33.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 35,383 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $13,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 324,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,447,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,471,000 after buying an additional 9,501 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 18.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter valued at about $17,094,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.20.

In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $50,954.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HII opened at $191.10 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.36 and a fifty-two week high of $224.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.96.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

