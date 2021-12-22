Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 3,000 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,021,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,554,528,000 after acquiring an additional 72,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,967,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $534,216,000 after purchasing an additional 210,477 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,931,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,357,000 after purchasing an additional 279,310 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,449,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,833,000 after purchasing an additional 58,859 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,365,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,796,000 after purchasing an additional 54,307 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $64.31 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $66.30. The firm has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a PE ratio of -48.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.46 and a 200-day moving average of $62.44.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -154.55%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PEG shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Vertical Research raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.78.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $599,502.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total value of $313,791.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,346 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,239. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

