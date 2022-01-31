Hutner Capital Management Inc. Sells 143 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Hutner Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,718 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern accounts for approximately 2.0% of Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 51.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 103.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

NSC stock opened at $271.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $236.10 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $283.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.33.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 37.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.43.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

