HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HUYA. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HUYA in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HUYA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on HUYA from $13.20 to $11.80 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on HUYA in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an underweight rating on the stock. Finally, China Renaissance Securities dropped their price objective on HUYA from $11.90 to $10.90 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.54.

Shares of NYSE HUYA opened at $6.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 118.17 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.14. HUYA has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $36.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of HUYA by 176.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of HUYA by 633.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of HUYA by 519.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of HUYA by 387.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in HUYA during the third quarter valued at $75,000. 77.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HUYA

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors