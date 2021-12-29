Hyatt Hotels Corp (H): Price Now Near $96.68; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for H

At the moment, H (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.75 (0.78%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

H ranks 8th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Restaraunts Hotels Motels stocks.

H’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, H’s price is up $0.75 (0.78%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as H has now gone up 5 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows H’s price action over the past 90 days.

< H: Daily RSI Analysis H’s RSI now stands at 100.

H and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

<500 - Internal server error

For H News Traders

Investors and traders in H may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

AMC, Tesla, GameStop lead Yahoo Finance’s most-searched tickers in 2021