Hyliion Holdings Corp (HYLN): Price Now Near $6.13; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for HYLN

At the time of this writing, HYLN (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.04 (0.57%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

HYLN ranks 39th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Automobiles and Trucks stocks.

HYLN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, HYLN’s price is down $-0.03 (-0.48%) from the day prior. HYLN has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Hyliion Holdings Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< HYLN: Daily RSI Analysis For HYLN, its RSI is now at 0.

HYLN and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

