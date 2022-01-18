Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,162 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.52% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $12,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 18,332 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,313,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. 46.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HY opened at $44.83 on Tuesday. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $102.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.39 and a 200-day moving average of $52.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.35 million, a PE ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($4.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($4.16). The business had revenue of $748.20 million for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.322 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.28%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

