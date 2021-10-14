Hyzon Motors Inc (HYZN): Price Up $0.12 (1.96)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.2 (-3.07)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for HYZN

At the time of this writing, HYZN (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.2 (-3.07%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

HYZN ranks 24th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Electrical Equipment stocks.

HYZN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, HYZN’s price is up $0.12 (1.96%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows HYZN’s price action over the past 90 days.

< HYZN: Daily RSI Analysis For HYZN, its RSI is now at 85.7143.

Note: HYZN and RSI appear to be diverging in terms of their respective trends, with HYZN declining at a slower rate than RSI.

For HYZN News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on HYZN may find value in this recent story:

INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Hyzon Motors Inc. f/k/a Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Hyzon Motors Inc. f/k/a Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation (“Hyzon” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ:HYZN, HYZNW)(DCRB, DCRBW, DCRBU) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b -5 promulgated thereunder by the U.

