IAA Inc (IAA): Price Down $-0.27 (-0.48)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.47 (-0.83)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for IAA

At the moment, IAA (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.47 (-0.83%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 50 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Retail stocks, IAA ranks 107th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

IAA’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, IAA’s price is down $-0.27 (-0.48%) from the day prior. IAA has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows IAA’s price action over the past 90 days.

< IAA: Daily RSI Analysis For IAA, its RSI is now at 0.

IAA and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

