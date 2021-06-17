IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC): Price Now Near $153.8; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for IAC

At the moment, IAC (Get Ratings)’s price is up $1.17 (0.77%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row IAC has seen its price head up. From a hourly perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren’t showing up on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

IAC ranks 11th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Retail stocks.

IAC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, IAC’s price is up $1.58 (1.04%) from the day prior. IAC has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.