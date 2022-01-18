Iamgold Corp (IAG): Price Down $-0.04 (-1.34)% Over Past Day, Up $0.01 (0.39)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for IAG

At the time of this writing, IAG (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.01 (0.39%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

IAG ranks 26th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Precious Metals stocks.

IAG’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, IAG’s price is down $-0.04 (-1.34%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as IAG has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Iamgold Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< IAG: Daily RSI Analysis IAG’s RSI now stands at 0.

IAG and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

<500 - Internal server error