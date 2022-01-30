Ibex Wealth Advisors Has $174,000 Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Ibex Wealth Advisors lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 888 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 7,201 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $541,277,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 816.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,757,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $386,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,592 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 12.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,893,928,000 after acquiring an additional 937,191 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,495,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,057,298,000 after acquiring an additional 529,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 167.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 685,300 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $150,718,000 after acquiring an additional 428,600 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on UNP. Barclays upped their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.33.

Shares of UNP opened at $245.93 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $256.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $245.61 and its 200 day moving average is $229.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $158.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $1.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

