Icahn Enterprises Lp (IEP): Price Now Near $56.84; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for IEP

At the moment, IEP (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.15 (-0.26%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that IEP has seen 3 straight down hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

IEP’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, IEP’s price is down $-0.29 (-0.51%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as IEP has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Icahn Enterprises Lp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

