ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT) Plans Dividend of GBX 6

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

ICG Enterprise Trust stock opened at GBX 1,244.69 ($16.83) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £852.82 million and a PE ratio of 2.97. ICG Enterprise Trust has a one year low of GBX 954 ($12.90) and a one year high of GBX 1,314 ($17.77). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,253.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,201.75.

About ICG Enterprise Trust

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

