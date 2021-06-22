Icici Bank Ltd (IBN): Price Down $-0.21 (-1.25)% Over Past Day, Up $0.01 (0.08)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for IBN

At the moment, IBN (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.01 (0.08%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

IBN ranks 89th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Banking stocks.

IBN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, IBN’s price is down $-0.21 (-1.25%) from the day prior. IBN has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows IBN’s price action over the past 90 days.