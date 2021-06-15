Icici Bank Ltd (IBN): Price Now Near $17.61; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for IBN

Currently, IBN (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.09 (-0.48%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

IBN ranks 86th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Banking stocks.

IBN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, IBN’s price is up $0.07 (0.4%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Icici Bank Ltd’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.