ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.57

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.57 and last traded at $10.43, with a volume of 362185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.42.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ICL. Zacks Investment Research raised ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ICL Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.09. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.18.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. ICL Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0837 per share. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICL. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 326.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,647,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,779,000 after acquiring an additional 9,678,119 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,335,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 41,461,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,897,000 after acquiring an additional 847,953 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,929,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,029,000 after acquiring an additional 745,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,763,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,817,000 after acquiring an additional 688,833 shares during the last quarter. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICL Group Company Profile (NYSE:ICL)

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

