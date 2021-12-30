ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Shares Gap Up to $9.79

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.79, but opened at $10.03. ICL Group shares last traded at $9.98, with a volume of 3,009 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ICL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ICL Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.87. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter. ICL Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 12.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0837 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,335,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of ICL Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 61,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of ICL Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,319,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,913,000 after purchasing an additional 34,043 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of ICL Group by 326.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,647,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,779,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678,119 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of ICL Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 145,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 7,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

About ICL Group (NYSE:ICL)

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?