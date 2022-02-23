ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical research company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ICON Public had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 148.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ICLR opened at $220.25 on Wednesday. ICON Public has a 12-month low of $168.76 and a 12-month high of $313.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.04, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $272.70 and a 200-day moving average of $269.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ICON Public stock. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 648 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on ICON Public from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on ICON Public from $234.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on ICON Public from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on ICON Public from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.75.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

