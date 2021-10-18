Icu Medical Inc (ICUI): Price Now Near $229.31; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ICUI

At the moment, ICUI (Get Ratings)’s price is up $2.26 (1%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

ICUI ranks 118th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Medical Equipment stocks.

ICUI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, ICUI’s price is down $-1.53 (-0.66%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row ICUI has seen its price head down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows ICUI’s price action over the past 90 days.

< ICUI: Daily RSI Analysis For ICUI, its RSI is now at 33.0084.

ICUI and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

