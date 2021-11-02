Idacorp Inc (IDA): Price Down $-0.89 (-0.83)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.83 (-0.78)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for IDA

Currently, IDA (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.83 (-0.78%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that IDA has seen 2 straight down hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Utilities stocks, IDA ranks 88th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

IDA’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, IDA’s price is down $-0.89 (-0.83%) from the day prior. IDA has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Idacorp Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< IDA: Daily RSI Analysis IDA’s RSI now stands at 75.6831.

IDA and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

