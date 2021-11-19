Idacorp Inc (IDA): Price Up $0.5 (0.47)% Over Past Day, Up $0.5 (0.47)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for IDA

At the time of this writing, IDA (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.5 (0.47%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on IDA; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Utilities stocks, IDA ranks 7th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

IDA’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, IDA’s price is up $0.5 (0.47%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as IDA has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. Of note is that the 50 day changed directions on IDA; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows IDA’s price action over the past 90 days.

< IDA: Daily RSI Analysis IDA’s RSI now stands at 47.6923.

IDA and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

