Idex Corp (IEX): Price Down $-0.06 (-0.03)% Over Past Day, Up $0.31 (0.16)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for IEX

At the time of this writing, IEX’s price is up $0.31 (0.16%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as IEX has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

IEX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, IEX’s price is down $-0.06 (-0.03%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as IEX has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. If you’re a trader with a preference for rangebound markets, you may wish to note that there isn’t a clear trend on the 20, 50 and 100 day timeframes. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Idex Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

