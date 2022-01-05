iFresh (IFMK) vs. Its Rivals Critical Survey

iFresh (NASDAQ: IFMK) is one of 48 publicly-traded companies in the “Grocery stores” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare iFresh to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

iFresh has a beta of -2.91, indicating that its stock price is 391% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iFresh’s peers have a beta of 0.36, indicating that their average stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares iFresh and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iFresh N/A N/A N/A iFresh Competitors 1.84% 22.16% 4.75%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for iFresh and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iFresh 0 0 0 0 N/A iFresh Competitors 1109 2630 2680 83 2.27

As a group, “Grocery stores” companies have a potential upside of 18.69%. Given iFresh’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe iFresh has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.0% of iFresh shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of iFresh shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares iFresh and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio iFresh $89.45 million -$8.29 million -1.01 iFresh Competitors $23.00 billion $447.11 million 19.94

iFresh’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than iFresh. iFresh is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

iFresh peers beat iFresh on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

iFresh Company Profile

iFresh, Inc. engages in the management of grocery supermarket chain and online grocer. The company offers a range of food products such as vegetables, fruits, and seafood and other merchandise. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.