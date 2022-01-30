IG Design Group’s (IGR) “Under Review” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their under review rating on shares of IG Design Group (LON:IGR) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.36) target price on shares of IG Design Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

LON:IGR opened at GBX 100 ($1.35) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 250.33 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 389.47. IG Design Group has a 12 month low of GBX 97.03 ($1.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 625 ($8.43). The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.80. The stock has a market cap of £97.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a GBX 1.25 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. IG Design Group’s dividend payout ratio is 1.72%.

IG Design Group Company Profile

IG Design Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes celebrations, craft and creative play, stationery, gifting, and not for sale consumable products. Its celebrations products include greetings cards, Christmas crackers, gift bags, partyware products, and gift wraps, as well as gift accessories, such as tags, strings, ribbons, and bows; and gifting products comprise frames, albums, diaries, and calendars, as well as food and non-food gifts.

