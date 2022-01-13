IGEN Networks (OTCMKTS:IGEN) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.01

IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. IGEN Networks shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 6,589,386 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01.

About IGEN Networks (OTCMKTS:IGEN)

IGEN Networks Corp. engages in the development and marketing of software services for the automotive industry. It works with wireless carriers, hardware suppliers and software developers to provide direct and secure access to information on the vehicle and the driver’s behaviour. The firm services are delivered from the AWS Cloud to the consumer and their families over the wireless networks and accessed from any mobile or desktop device.

