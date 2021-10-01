IGM Biosciences Inc (IGMS): Price Down $-1.76 (-2.68)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.28 (-0.44)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for IGMS

At the moment, IGMS (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.28 (-0.44%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as IGMS has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks, IGMS ranks 319th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

IGMS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, IGMS’s price is down $-1.76 (-2.68%) from the day prior. IGMS has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. Of note is that the 100 day changed directions on IGMS; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows IGMS’s price action over the past 90 days.

< IGMS: Daily RSI Analysis For IGMS, its RSI is now at 0.

IGMS and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

