IHS Markit Ltd (INFO): Price Up $0.53 (0.5)% Over Past Day, Up $0.73 (0.7)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for INFO

At the moment, INFO (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.73 (0.7%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Business Services stocks, INFO ranks 159th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

INFO’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, INFO’s price is up $0.53 (0.5%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as INFO has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. Of note is that the 20 day changed directions on INFO; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. IHS Markit Ltd’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.