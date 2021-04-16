Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW): Price Now Near $223.26; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ITW

At the time of this writing, ITW (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.54 (0.24%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row ITW has seen its price head up. From a hourly perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren’t showing up on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

ITW’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, ITW’s price is up $1.98 (0.89%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 day moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows ITW’s price action over the past 90 days.

